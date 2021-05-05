GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 161 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $144.71. The company had a trading volume of 79,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,498,583. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.27. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

