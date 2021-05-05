GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 1,915 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 196.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,125. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.81 and a 1 year high of $78.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Longbow Research raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

