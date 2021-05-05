GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 222 Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth $276,644,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,093,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,209,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,731,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,157,000. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $65.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.87. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $82.53.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Lightspeed POS’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LSPD shares. BTIG Research raised Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

