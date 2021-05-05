GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 222.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

NYSE OMC opened at $83.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.43.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

