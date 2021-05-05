GWM Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a $78.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,905 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.03. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

