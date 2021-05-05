GWM Advisors LLC Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,594 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,086 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the airline’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $60.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.17. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $191,761.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,685,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

