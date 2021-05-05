GWM Advisors LLC Has $556,000 Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 34,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 35.2% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 53,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $135.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.88 and its 200 day moving average is $116.52. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $98.64 and a one year high of $137.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.67.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

