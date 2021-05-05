GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSX shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.45. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $1,771,973.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,408,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,001,520 shares of company stock worth $201,920,643. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

