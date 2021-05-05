GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

IRTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.43.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.92. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.35 and a 52 week high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $78.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.41 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. On average, research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.