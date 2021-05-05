GWM Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 6.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 178,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 216,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.68. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

