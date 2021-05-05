GWM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 682.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $155,678,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 558.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 677,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,634,000 after buying an additional 575,079 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 261,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after buying an additional 139,059 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,201,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $453,551.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,906 shares of company stock worth $1,257,348. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $64.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $65.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average is $54.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on PFG. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

