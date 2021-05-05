GWM Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,350,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,239,000 after purchasing an additional 687,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,386,000 after acquiring an additional 330,733 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 181.8% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 171,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,473,000 after acquiring an additional 110,504 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 224,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after acquiring an additional 108,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,650,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $90.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.08. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $48.71 and a 12 month high of $90.91.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.