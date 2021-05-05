Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Short Interest Update

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

GYRO stock opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Gyrodyne has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gyrodyne stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 6.05% of Gyrodyne worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gyrodyne

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

