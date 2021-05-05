Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Short Interest Up 23.4% in April

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the March 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 647,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $140.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CJS Securities cut shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of HAE traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,610. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.87. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $62.86 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,115. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Haemonetics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 16.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 267,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,688,000 after acquiring an additional 37,048 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 60.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.6% during the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 99,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

