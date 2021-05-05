Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 186,500 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 870,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.07% of JD.com worth $73,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JD. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 80.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.33. 145,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,092,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.