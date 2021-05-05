Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $210,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $241,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 11,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,078,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,597,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 9,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $26.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,380.68. The stock had a trading volume of 23,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,193. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,323.91 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,207.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1,932.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,131 shares of company stock valued at $43,393,845. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

