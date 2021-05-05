Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $82.52 Million Stock Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,890,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 187,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $82,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUAN. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,009,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,242,000 after acquiring an additional 529,174 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,648,000 after acquiring an additional 133,604 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,713,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,326 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,670,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,751,000 after acquiring an additional 39,896 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $115,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $6,372,108.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 382,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,263,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NUAN traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $53.12. The company had a trading volume of 280,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,564,118. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 529.00, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average is $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUAN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.57.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.