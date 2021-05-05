Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Holdings in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,168,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,450,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $46,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Colony Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $649,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Colony Capital by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,620,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,807 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 429.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 529,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 429,896 shares during the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 15.2% during the first quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 806,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 106,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 81.5% during the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,180,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLNY traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.11. 50,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,378. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.86. Colony Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 146.26% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

CLNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen started coverage on Colony Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

