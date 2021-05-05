Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 4,527 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,002 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.05% of Intuit worth $52,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Intuit by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $398.41. 13,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,685. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.54 and a 52-week high of $423.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $400.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.65.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

