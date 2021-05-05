Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,007,187 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 20,386 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Intel were worth $64,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,134,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,026 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,932,489,000 after acquiring an additional 994,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.05. The stock had a trading volume of 546,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,211,918. The company has a market capitalization of $230.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

