Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HNGR shares. TheStreet raised Hanger from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

HNGR stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.57. 96,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,870. Hanger has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company has a market capitalization of $985.21 million, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.41. Hanger had a return on equity of 237.97% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $277.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.92 million. Equities analysts predict that Hanger will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Hanger news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $348,300.00. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

