Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Has $2.73 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.3% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc owned 0.12% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VONE. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,924,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,232,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after acquiring an additional 54,303 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 403,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,771,000 after acquiring an additional 42,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 54,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 24,528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONE traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.57. 1,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,537. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.67. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $196.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.536 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

