Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,600 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CZR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CZR opened at $95.53 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $106.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.23). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

