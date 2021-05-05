Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys New Stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heska in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heska in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Heska in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Heska in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Heska in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

HSKA opened at $191.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.10 and a beta of 1.65. Heska Co. has a 1 year low of $68.04 and a 1 year high of $217.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.49.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSKA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Heska in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.20.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

