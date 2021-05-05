Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $797,000 Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 46.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 68,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 414.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.48.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $182.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.41. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.31 and a 12 month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.