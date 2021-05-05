Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 357,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,272,000 after buying an additional 87,258 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,447,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,283,000 after buying an additional 386,943 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,541,000 after buying an additional 50,127 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.23.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $67.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.66 and its 200-day moving average is $68.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $137.49.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

