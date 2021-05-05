Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases New Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5,671.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,086,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,601,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,755.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,474,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,994 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,335,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,387,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.67 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. Research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

