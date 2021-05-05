Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,120,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 729,853 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 64,251 shares in the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.44, a current ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 2.15. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $4.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXE shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NexGen Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

