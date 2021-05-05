Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of HSC stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.84. 458,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,250. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41. Harsco has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSC shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

