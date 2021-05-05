Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HAS. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.13.

HAS stock opened at $98.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.37. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Hasbro by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Hasbro by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 20.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

