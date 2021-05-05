Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $47.91, but opened at $45.85. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $45.85, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Specifically, VP J Edward Clary sold 16,514 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $792,672.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $762,090.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,952 shares of company stock worth $2,102,450. Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $850.50 million, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average is $32.65.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.63. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,719,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,246,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after buying an additional 52,896 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 410.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after buying an additional 184,622 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 616.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 97,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 33,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.