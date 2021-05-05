Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,760,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after buying an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $6,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,472,000 after buying an additional 95,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after buying an additional 76,763 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $43.72 on Wednesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.23.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $652.22 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HE. Bank of America upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

