Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) VP Sells $62,200.00 in Stock

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ HA opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $29.86.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.20 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Hawaiian by 1.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $1,104,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.