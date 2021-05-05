Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $996.32 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAYW. KeyCorp began coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Hayward stock traded up $4.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,969,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,931. Hayward has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $25.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,120,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $17,999,107.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 26,000 shares of company stock worth $442,000 in the last three months.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

