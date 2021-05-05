HC Wainwright Increases Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target to $160.00

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its price target raised by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KRTX. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.64.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $107.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.57. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $69.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89). On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $276,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,406,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,974,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $119,740,050 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 3,169.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.