HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair raised Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $344.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 million. Equities research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 10,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,272.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 816.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 885,381 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

