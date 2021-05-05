H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Sees Strong Trading Volume

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 10,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 226,951 shares.The stock last traded at $39.53 and had previously closed at $38.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.60 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at $5,185,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at $5,773,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at $2,041,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.