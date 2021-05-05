Head to Head Analysis: Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) vs. Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI)

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) and Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eargo and Predictive Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eargo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Predictive Oncology $1.41 million 38.16 -$19.39 million N/A N/A

Eargo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Predictive Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares Eargo and Predictive Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eargo N/A N/A N/A Predictive Oncology -2,139.86% -141.81% -64.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Predictive Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Predictive Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Eargo and Predictive Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eargo 0 0 4 0 3.00 Predictive Oncology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Eargo currently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.52%. Predictive Oncology has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 177.78%. Given Predictive Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Predictive Oncology is more favorable than Eargo.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology Inc. provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Helomics, Soluble, and Skyline. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers STREAMWAY System, a wall-mounted fully automated system that disposes suction fluid providing uninterrupted performance for physicians while virtually eliminating healthcare workers' exposure to infectious fluids collected during surgical and other patient procedures, as well as proprietary cleaning fluid and filters to users of its systems. The company also provides contract research organization (CRO) and AI-driven predictive models of tumor drug response to improve clinical outcomes to assist pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and biotech industries; and soluble and stable formulations for proteins, including vaccines, antibodies, and other protein therapeutics, as well as develops tumor models for precision cancer therapy and drug development. Its CRO services enhance the effectiveness of cancer therapy using the power of artificial intelligence (AI) applied to diseases databases. The company sells its medical device products directly to hospitals and other medical facilities through employed sales representatives, independent contractors, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Oncology Inc. in June 2019. Predictive Oncology Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Eagan, Minnesota.

