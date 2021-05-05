Head-To-Head Analysis: Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) versus StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) and Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares StepStone Group and Value Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StepStone Group N/A N/A N/A Value Line 43.60% 32.05% 16.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.3% of StepStone Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Value Line shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Value Line shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StepStone Group and Value Line’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StepStone Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Value Line $40.30 million 7.09 $15.66 million N/A N/A

Value Line has higher revenue and earnings than StepStone Group.

Dividends

StepStone Group pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Value Line pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Value Line has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Value Line is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for StepStone Group and Value Line, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StepStone Group 0 4 1 0 2.20 Value Line 0 0 0 0 N/A

StepStone Group presently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.83%. Given StepStone Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe StepStone Group is more favorable than Value Line.

Summary

Value Line beats StepStone Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples , financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and International funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group LP was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company offers research services, such as The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus, which provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks. It also provides niche newsletters comprising Value Line Select, Value Line Select: Dividend Income & Growth, Value Line Select: ETFs, and The Value Line Special Situations Service that offer information on a less comprehensive basis for securities that are of particular interest to subscribers; digital versions of its products through its Website, www.valueline.com, as well as The Value Line Research Center online platform; and investment analysis software, such as The Value Line Investment Analyzer, which includes data sorting and filtering tools. In addition, the company offers current and historical financial databases comprising DataFile, estimates and projections, and mutual funds through the Internet; and copyright products, which include unit investment trusts, variable annuities, managed accounts, and EFTs. Further, it places advertising on behalf of the company's publications; and provides subscription fulfillment and subscriber relation services. The company serves individual and professional investors, as well as institutions, including municipal and university libraries, and investment firms. Value Line, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Value Line, Inc. is a subsidiary of Arnold Bernhard & Co, Inc.

