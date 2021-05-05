Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.3025 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.94. 736,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,126. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

