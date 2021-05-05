Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Healthpeak Properties has a payout ratio of 285.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.

PEAK stock opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $34.58.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEAK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.77.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

