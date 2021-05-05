Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,172,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,460,000 after buying an additional 613,427 shares during the period. Applied Fundamental Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at $10,326,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,138,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,219,000 after purchasing an additional 250,438 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 235,266 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 177.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 111,023 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $45.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $843.53 million, a P/E ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSII. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

