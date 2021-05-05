Heritage Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,996 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.7% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price objective (up previously from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,094.67.

AMZN stock opened at $3,311.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,255.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,201.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,307.13 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,309 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

