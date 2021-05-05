Heronetta Management L.P. Increases Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Heronetta Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources makes up approximately 3.4% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $64,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.25. The stock had a trading volume of 130,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.66 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.61. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $32.64.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3712 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 57.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.