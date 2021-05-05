HeroNode Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $789.00 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One HeroNode coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HeroNode has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. HeroNode has a market cap of $614,664.88 and $789.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00087619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00020204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00068420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $450.46 or 0.00823437 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,241.33 or 0.09581071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00100265 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00043585 BTC.

HeroNode Coin Profile

HER is a coin. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

HeroNode Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

