Hershey Trust Co. Takes $2.05 Million Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 59,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000. Relay Therapeutics comprises about 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hershey Trust Co. owned about 0.07% of Relay Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RLAY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,156,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,529 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 484,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 229,886 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $8,690,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 820,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,111,000 after purchasing an additional 118,608 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,290,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,633,000 after purchasing an additional 76,091 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.77. 18,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,890. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.87. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $1,822,644.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,518.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RLAY shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Relay Therapeutics Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.