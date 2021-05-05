Hershey Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Hershey Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,148 shares during the period. Black Diamond Therapeutics accounts for about 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hershey Trust Co.’s holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,624,000 after buying an additional 575,818 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 663,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after buying an additional 201,246 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $5,331,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after buying an additional 154,911 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after buying an additional 125,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDTX traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $25.25. 13,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,888. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $46.25. The firm has a market cap of $912.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $29.17.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63). As a group, analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $65,250.00. Also, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $111,043.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $339,775.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,156 shares of company stock worth $342,094.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

