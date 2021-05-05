Hewlett Packard Enterprise Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 7,553 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,191% compared to the typical daily volume of 585 put options.

NYSE HPE opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of -61.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

HPE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 882,213 shares of company stock worth $13,692,076. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

