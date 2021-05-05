Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

NASDAQ:HIBB traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.28. 8,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.64 and a 200 day moving average of $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $83.00.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.42 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $290,553.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,071.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $864,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,764. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 112.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 52.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.