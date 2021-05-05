Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,700 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 548,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,238.5 days.

OTCMKTS:HIBRF remained flat at $$1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38. Hibernia REIT has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $1.49.

Get Hibernia REIT alerts:

Hibernia REIT Company Profile

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hibernia REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibernia REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.